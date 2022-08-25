Weather Stories

Drought persists in Southeast despite rains; Indiana much improved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the southern United States saw significant rainfall, and some areas picked up more than a foot of rain.

An area including parts of Texas near Dallas and stretching to Louisiana and Alabama received anywhere from 5-15 inches of rainfall throughout the week.

However, even though significant rain fell, much of Texas saw little relief from the drought. The drought monitor, released every Thursday, only includes rainfall through Tuesday. While there were some improvements around the Dallas area, parts of central and southern Texas are still seeing exceptional drought conditions.

It will take a lot more rainfall to help the situation in central and southern Texas.

In Indiana, it’s a different story. The newest drought monitor shows much better conditions across Indiana. A few spots near Kokomo and Lafayette are under abnormally dry conditions. No areas in Indiana are under a moderate drought like we saw in July.

Rainfall for the month of August looks pretty good. We are still seeing a small deficit. We’re running about a quarter of an inch below normal for the month.