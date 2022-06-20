Weather Stories

Dry June continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Has your lawn started to turn brown? The last time Indianapolis received any measurable rainfall came on June 12. Our dry streak now stands at 8 days which is the longest streak of 2022.

Tuesday is the official start of summer, and is also looking dry which means our streak will likely get to 9. If you are looking for relief in the extended forecast, there isn’t much. We do have small rain chances that could end our dry streak for Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The month in June in general has been very dry. We are now running close to 2″ below normal on the month. On June 12, Indianapolis picked up 0.49″ and that is our wettest day of the month. Abnormally dry areas across parts of the state were noted in the drought monitor last week. Within in the central Indiana coverage area, Warren and Fountain counties were under these minor drought conditions. It is likely we will see these drought conditions expand in this week’s update.