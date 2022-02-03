Weather Stories

Emergency responders ready to help during storm: ‘We need to make sure that we get there safely’

(INDIANAPOLIS) WISH — Local fire and emergency medical services departments say they are ready to respond in the event someone needs help during the winter storm.

The Carmel Fire Department is adding six more plow trucks that will be used to help fire and EMS crews get around town.

“We need to make sure that we get there safely, because if something happens to our trucks or ambulances before we can get to the emergency, we create another emergency,” spokesman Tim Griffin said.

The public can help by clearing space around fire hydrants after the snow, just in case crews need to access them.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services is also prepared to respond in the severe weather.

“We have boots and we have waterproof pants, and you know, they are going to get to the patient first, and do an assessment,” Director Dan O’Donnell said.

Salt and shovels are already available, and staff will be held over on a shift change if the next round of employees are late getting to work because of the weather.

“We keep in constant contact with not only our other public safety partners, but as well as our hospital partners, to see where we can assist with anything,” O’Donnell said.

The public is being asked to stay off the roads as much as possible, so ambulances and firetrucks can get to emergency scenes faster.