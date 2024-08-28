Emergency room faces surge of heat-related illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During the late August days of temperatures in the 90s, heat-related illnesses have shown a concerning increase, particularly among community members who work outdoors and people who are unhoused, according to Eskanazi Health‘s data.

John Norris, owner of Norma Jean Lawn Care Services, was adjusting his work due to the heat. “It’s a pretty hot day; I know it’s going to be hot with the few jobs I have to do, but I’m going to have to wait until the sun goes down to do it, but it’s going to get done.”

Norris spends long hours under the scorching sun mowing lawns. “I try to tell my family members that it will be a hot day out here. I’ve experienced a lot in the sun, so I understand what it can and will do to you.”

The chief of emergency medicine at Eskanazi Health, Dr. Tyler Stepsis, says its health care facilities are seeing about 350 patients daily, primarily heat exhaustion cases.

“The last few days, we’ve seen an uptick; still not the majority of people by any stretch, but I would say by putting a number to it, roughly 30 to 40 people a day get some heat-related illness. It may not be the only reason they are there, but that complicates the matter,” the doctor said.

Stepsis says the best way to beat the heat is to get indoors and use the air conditioning. “Your friendly neighborhood libraries are a trove of resources, including ways to keep cool. So, I think there are many places to look if you want to.”