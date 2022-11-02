Weather Stories

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana.

On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.

With regards to precipitation, the outlook is leaning toward below-average precipitation for the month in Indiana. Above-normal precipitation can be expected in the Pacific Northwest.

Looking back on the last three months, Indianapolis has had drier-than-normal months in September and October. Temperatures did run slightly below normal for the month of October as well.