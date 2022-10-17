Weather Stories

Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.

Chlorophyll plays the big role in why leaves change color in the fall. During the growing season, leaves are green because of chlorophyll production. In fall, cooler air stops this production which leads to other colors appearing in the leaves before they fall.

Sugar maple and red maple trees are very common in Indiana. The sugar maple trees produce vivid orange and red leaf colors. Meanwhile, the red maple tree is often a favorite with its brilliant scarlet color. Be sure to send Storm Track 8 your best fall foliage photos to us on Facebook!