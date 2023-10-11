Fall color timeline for your common neighborhood trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This time of year, Indiana has some trees that have changed color drastically and others that haven’t changed at all. Tree species will change at different times depending on the trees’ genetic makeup as well as what weather conditions for fall. Below, we have broken up trees into three categories of when they reach peak fall color.

Early Fall

1. Sugar maples are renowned for their vibrant fall colors. They often change early in the season, displaying stunning hues of red, orange, and yellow.

2. Red maples exhibit early color change, typically starting early to mid-fall. Their leaves transition to shades of red, orange, and yellow.

3. Honey locust trees are known for their delicate, fern-like leaves and impressive size. In the fall, their foliage transforms into brilliant shades of golden yellow, with some trees exhibiting hints of orange. The vibrant colors create a captivating autumn spectacle.

Mid-fall

1. Birch trees often undergo color change in the middle of fall, with their leaves turning shades of bright yellow, golden, or even hints of orange.

2. Aspens are known for their vibrant mid-fall color change. Their leaves transform into stunning shades of yellow, creating a striking contrast against the dark bark.

3. Sycamore trees grace the autumn landscape with their distinctive mottled bark and large, hand-shaped leaves. In fall, their foliage transitions to vibrant shades of golden yellow, offering a striking contrast against the tree’s pale, peeling bark.

Late Fall

1. Ginkgo trees are renowned for their unique fan-shaped leaves, which turn a brilliant golden-yellow hue in the late fall season, creating a stunning display.

2. Beech trees exhibit late fall color change, with their leaves transitioning to rich shades of golden bronze or copper, which can linger on the branches well into the later part of autumn.

3. Oaks are known for their late color change, often occurring in the latter part of the fall. Their leaves turn shades of deep red, russet, and brown before eventually falling.