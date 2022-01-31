Weather Stories

Fire department captain warns people to stay off ice on ponds, lakes, waterways

Jerry Richert, captain of the special operations division of the Indianapolis Fire Department, talks with News 8 on Jan. 31, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Fire Department had a busy Monday morning.

Before 7 a.m. Monday, firefighters rescued a woman who accidentally drove on top of an ice-covered pond near the Monon Trail at Cornell Avenue and 67th Street. Thankfully, that woman was OK. Hours before that, crews pulled an empty car out of the retention pond.

“A lot of the times when we get ice, and there is snow on top of the ice, the lake, pond, or river can look like part of the road. People mistake it for that, and they drive on it, and that’s when they have an issue,” said Jerry Richert, captain of the special operations division of the fire department.

“I have seen this in apartment buildings, too, so this is not something that’s not new or odd.”

Richert told News 8 cold-water rescues are common this time of year. He says crews planned and trained for water-top rescues last week.

“Our ice here is dangerous. It is hard to tell how thick it is. All of our ponds are contaminated with bird feces and whatever runs off into the neighborhood goes into the pond. They’re contaminated, so the ice isn’t safe or as thick as you think it is,” Richert said.

He says people tend to underestimate the dangers. So, they’re warning people to stay off the ice.

“Be vigilant and keep people off the ice. Don’t go on the ice. Don’t let your kids play on the ice. If you want to ice skating, go to an ice skating rink. That’s the safest thing,” Richert said.