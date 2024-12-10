You saw a fireball meteor! What are they and what do you do now?

A screencap from security video showing a fireball meteor in the sky over Indianapolis near I-65 SB and South Keystone Avenue on Dec. 10, 2024. (Provided Photo/Mel Uberto)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s loud, bright, and can shake houses when entering our atmosphere?

If you, like several others in Indiana, heard a big boom in the sky early Tuesday morning, you just witnessed a rare astrological event – a fireball meteor.

Fireball meteors are the slightly bigger siblings of standard meteors. Storm Track 8’s Ryan Morse describes them as meteors that are “larger and brighter,” and make it a further through the atmosphere before dissipating.

While the American Meteor Society says most fireballs happen “over the oceans and uninhabited regions” and are often masked by daylight, Hoosiers reported seeing Tuesday’s fireball all across Indiana.

Many report seeing a fireball in western Indiana, including parts of Indianapolis, around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Other reports say they spotted a fireball in southern Indiana late Monday night.

Those who shared their fireball experience with WISH-TV described it as a loud boom that shook houses and woke people (and dogs) up. One viewer compared the sound to a sonic boom paired with a jet flying over.

The Frankfort Police Department even caught the fireball on one of its parking lot security cameras, calling the experience “a front row seat.”

To report your fireball experience (and assist in some stellar scientific research), visit the American Meteor Society’s website.