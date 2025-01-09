Fireproof your home this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fires sparked from trying to heat your home are the second highest cause of fire deaths nationwide, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

More people are turning up the heat in their homes as temperatures dip down into the single digits, so experts want to make sure your home is fireproof.

“It’s important that we get the message out with the extremely cold weather that’s been going around the country,” said Kelly Ransdell, director of public education at NFPA.

Ransdell says December, January, and February are peak months for home heating fires, and it happens in 1 out of every 8 homes.

Rita Reith, battalion chief at the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), advised, “Don’t use alternative heating methods that’s not intended, such as a stove or heating element. That’s not supposed to be used as heating inside the house.”

That’s what happened in a recent warehouse and apartment fire earlier this week.

Frigid temperatures mean more people are using space heaters and IFD warns to check the cords to make sure it’s intact and not frayed.

Reith advises Hoosiers to read the manual.

“Make sure you plug the space heater directly to the wall and keep a three-foot perimeter of cleared space around the space heater,” Reith said. “Don’t put bedding, furniture, curtains anything that could catch on fire.”

At Sullivan’s Hardware and Garden, customers are coming in for home heating supplies.

“A lot of what we’re selling right now since the cold snap is firewood and firestarter,” said Bob Bond, a store associate.

Experts recommended disposing of those cooled ashes in a covered metal container.

“If you have a wood burning fireplace or wood stove, we want to make sure to get those cleaned annually because the creosote builds up and it can cause it to be clogged,” Ransdell said.

Lastly, IFD said have a working fire and carbon monoxide alarm handy, and discuss an evacuation plan with the people in your home.