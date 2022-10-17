Weather Stories

First flakes of 2022 falling in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana.

An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.

Photos show the snow sticking to the ground not too long after in North Webster. The average first measurable snow in nearby South Bend doesn’t usually come until the beginning of November.

Mixed precipitation will transition to more snow flurries later on Monday night in northern Indiana where accumulation is expected.

Lake Michigan is expected to aid in the development of precipitation.

A few of these flurries or mixed precipitation spots may make it down into parts of central Indiana later on Monday night. Here in central Indiana, accumulation is not expected.

(Photos/Janene Krent)