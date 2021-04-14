Weather Stories

First meteor shower of the year visible this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The meteor shower drought is just about over as the first one of the year is about to be visible this weekend.

You may start to notice a few shooting stars this weekend as the Lyrid meteor shower begins. It officially peaks on Thursday, April 22, but meteors may be visible a few days before and after the peak. As many as 10-15 meteors per hour may be visible.

It’s named after the constellation Lyra and is one of the oldest meteor showers. It comes from the Comet Thatcher. The Earth passes through the comet’s debris field every year in April and creates streaks of light passing through the night sky.

The Lyrids radiate from the constellation Lyra or the harp. Lyra rises shortly after 10 p.m. in the northeast part of the sky.

The best way to view the Lyrids are to look in the northeast part of the sky after 10 p.m. or 1-2 hours before daybreak. You’ll need to find a dark spot and let your eyes adjust.

This meteor shower is also known for its uncommon surges. During these surges as many as 100 meteors per hour can be seen.