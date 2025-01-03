First responders prepare for snow, warn about frostbite

Snowplows are shown at an Indianapolis Department of Public Works facility. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First responders on Thursday were prepping for freezing precipitation, cautioning against getting frostbite.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works had 80 snow trucks out Thursday evening to pretreat roads, bridges and overpass to get ahead of freezing temperatures.

Public Works spokesperson Auboni Hart says their crews are preventing water and snow from freezing into roads through 12-hour rotating shifts.

On Dec. 2, less than half an inch of snow led to more than 160 crashes around central Indiana. Public Works wants to prevent that. Hart recommended drivers drive slower than the posted speed limit, and to stock vehicles with water, additional clothing, blanket and phone chargers.

“It’s important that you threat this like the weather event that it is, and go slow. Be cautious and take your time because your life matters.”

National Weather Service offices serving Indiana issued multiple winter storm watches from Saturday into Monday for a few inches of snow along with sleet and freezing rain.

For the anticipated weekend snowstorm, the Public Works team has prepped to focus on snow clearing. “If you’ve ever had to shovel your driveway while its snowing, that’s essentially what our crews will be doing is shoveling the the roads while its still continuing to come down.”

After the snowstorm, temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 4 on Jan. 9, according to the Storm Track 8 seven-day forecast issued Thursday.

Dr. Tyler Stepsis, chief of emergency medicine at Eskenazi Health, has seen from 20-50 frostbite cases every winter. “Every inch of exposed skin can become frostbitten if exposed to the weather long enough. If it stays frozen long enough, those cells die and that’s when you see long-term effects from frostbite.”

At extreme cases, body parts would need to be amputated. Stepsis says early symptoms of frostbite include redness, prickly feelings, and throbbing. The doctor said, “If you try recovering and there’s a lot of pain still and you’re starting to notice blisters, that’s when its time to go to the hospital.”

Stepsis told News 8 that, even if temperatures are above freezing, it’s important to check the windchill. If that’s below freezing, bundle up areas where skin is exposed to prevent frostbite.