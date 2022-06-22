Weather Stories

Five planet parade visible in the sky this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A spectacular sight will be visible for sky watchers this week in the pre-dawn hours. A five planet ‘parade’ will line up in the sky for the first time since 2004. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye.

Mercury will be very close to the eastern horizon. This means in order to see all five planets, you will need to find an area with a clear view of the low horizon. An elevated spot may be the best place to go to avoid trees blocking any portions of the low horizon.

The rising sun will quickly obscure Mercury in its glare, so the window to see all of the planets may only last 30 minutes. However, Mercury will be reaching its highest point in the last week of June which is the reason this is the best time to view all of the planets at the same time. For central Indiana, the best time to view will be near 5:30 AM.