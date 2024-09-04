Flash drought could be possible in Indiana this month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flash drought is the rapid onset or intensification of drought.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center is highlighting much of Indiana for the chance of seeing a rapid onset of drought for mid to late September.

You may notice that the random circled area is not included south of Fort Wayne in this outlook. This is because they are already in a moderate drought (drought has already developed).

From July to mid-August, the drought monitor was virtually nonexistent for Indiana. Last week, western Indiana was expanded into the abnormally dry category. Counties north and east of Muncie were added to moderate drought. Extreme drought conditions are being reported in sections of Ohio.

Factors for potential flash drought

Rain chances are not promising after Friday’s cold front in our area. Temperatures will also rebound from a cool weekend later on next week. Conditions are dry and likely getting drier through mid-month which makes it favorable for flash drought development.

A new drought monitor map will be released on Thursday.