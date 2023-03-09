Freddy’s endurance will break cyclone record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cyclone Freddy is unbelievably still going in the southern Indian Ocean after forming a month ago.

The cyclone was named Feb. 6 before tracking the entire Indian Ocean and making landfall in Madagascar later in February as a borderline Category 2/3 storm.

The storm continued inland into mainland Africa. Its remnants drifted back out over the ocean again in March and reformed. Freddy will be one for the record books because of how long it has lasted. It has been a named storm for 31 days through Wednesday.

The projected path of the storm once again takes into mainland Africa as it rapidly strengthens into a Category 3 equivalent cyclone. Freddy will likely make landfall on Friday.

Hurricane/Typhoon John is the longest-lived tropical cyclone on record at 31 days. With a couple more days until landfall, Cyclone Freddy will likely eclipse this record.