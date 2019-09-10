Full moon on Friday the 13th

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a superstitious person, this Friday might just be a good day (or specifically, night) to stay inside.

This Friday will mark the 13th day of the month, and will also produce a full moon. it’s the first time since 2000 that a full moon and a Friday the 13th have fallen on the same day.

It won’t happen again until August 13, 2049.

This full moon is also known as the “Harvest Moon”, because it is the last full moon before the Autumnal Equinox, or the start of fall on September 23.