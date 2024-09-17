Search
Full timing of Tuesday night’s partial lunar eclipse

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everyone in central Indiana will remember the unbelievable sight of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

On Tuesday night a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in our area, but this won’t be nearly as spectacular.

A lunar eclipse occurs in the full moon phase when the moon passes behind Earth. This will also be a supermoon because the moon is at the closest point to Earth.

Timing of the partial eclipse

This partial lunar eclipse will first begin at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday night. Only 8% of the moon will be fully covered by the Earth’s shadow at 10:44 p.m.

However, a partial shadow will cover more of the moon from Earth’s penumbra.

At 11:15 p.m., the partial lunar eclipse comes to an end with the partial shadow from Earth’s penumbra fully exiting by 12:47 a.m. Wednesday.

High clouds may slip into Indiana from a system to our south and east Tuesday night. You can find the latest forecast by visiting our weather blog here.

