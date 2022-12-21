Weather Stories

Furnace tips for extreme cold

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead.

“With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.

He wants people to keep several tips in mind this winter.

“What we found out here today was a bad blower motor. Unfortunately, the customer had not had a filter in their system for quite some time and what happened is the evaporator coil ended up becoming their filter, so that large amount of dirt was hugging the bottom of the coil and it caused that blower motor to work harder than it should,” Evans said.

Cara Kelsay says the company fixed her furnace after struggling with it luckily before Thursday’s winter storm.

“Well, I’ve had a few issues in the past, but nothing significant until the other day when I woke up and our furnace was set at 72 and it said it was about 58 in my house and with the cold weather coming I was very concerned,” Kelsay said.

“It’s mind blowing how wonderful a service is when you need it quickly and how quickly they got to my needs,” Kelsay said.

Dylan says people should routinely replace their filter.

Also, check for leaks to prevent carbon monoxide from entering your home.

“In the winter time, there are things that we can catch prior to them happening if we do preventative maintenance on the system and with the winter storm coming up you always want to make sure that that system is working the way that it should prior to you waking up at 3 o’clock in the morning and the house being 25 degrees,” Evans said.

He wants people to make sure their furnaces aren’t working harder than they should be.

“As you go to work, as you go out and do stuff never turn your thermostat off or bump it down or up five degrees because the system is just going to have to work hard to get back to its normal temperature whenever you do turn it back on,” Evans said.

Another tip to keep your furnace in top condition is to schedule regular checkups.