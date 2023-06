GALLERY: Hoosiers share photos of Sunday’s storms

A still from video shared on social media on Eric Ford shows a possible tornado hitting an apartment complex partially under construction in Johnson County, Indiana, on June 25, 2023. (Provided Photo/Eric Ford via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe storms lit up parts of the Hoosier state on Sunday, with reports of tornadoes in Daviess, Johnson, Martin, and Monroe counties.

Hoosiers submitted photos and videos to News 8 showing hail, possible tornadoes, and storm damage.

You can submit your storm photos and videos to newsdesk@wishtv.com.

Fairland hail damage

(Provided Photo/Glenn Bass)

Fairland hail

(Provided Photo/Glenn Bass)

Johnson County storm damage June 26, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

Johnson County storm damage June 26, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

Johnson County storm damage June 26, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

Johnson County storm damage June 26, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

Johnson County storm damage June 26, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

Photo of large Hail (Photo Provided/Steve Robertson)



(WISH Photos/Danielle Zulkosky)



(WISH Photos/Danielle Zulkosky)



(Provided Photo/Kyle Engel)

Possible tornado near Honey Creek and Stones Crossing in Johnson Co. (Provided Video/Frank Paterek)

Honey Creek and Stones Crossing pic.twitter.com/mFjVT6p5Eh — Frank Paterek (@fpaterek4) June 26, 2023

