Indiana’s 2nd tornado of 2024 hits Gary

(WISH) — A tornado hit Tuesday night near Gary, the National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed Thursday.

The system also brought a round of severe storms early Wednesday morning to central and southern Indiana.

The Gary tornado was rated EF-1 and stayed on the ground for only 2.2 miles from 10:15-10:18 p.m. EST (9:15-9:18 PM CST). After touching down just east of U.S. 12, the tornado tracked through the area of Cline Avenue and Industrial Highway, and damaged some trees and wooden utility poles. The tornado then moved onto Lake Michigan and became a waterspout.

The Gary tornado was one of 12 that the weather service in Chicago confirmed in their jurisdiction Tuesday night.

Indiana has had two tornadoes so far in 2024. The first tornado happened in far northern Clark County — located in southern Indiana near Louisville, Kentucky — in the early morning hours of Feb 10.

Indiana averages one tornado every February.

Indiana’s tornado count in 2023 was also at two by the start of March after two tornadoes hit on Feb 27, 2023.

Last year was unfortunately the second most-active year for tornadoes in Indiana’s history, with a total of 54. The most active year in this state was 2011, with 72.

Forecasting for the first week of March, severe weather looks highly unlikely in the Hoosier state.

Indiana’s main tornado season runs from April to June.