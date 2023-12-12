Geminid meteor shower to dazzle in the coming days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most reliable meteor showers of the year. We are just around the corner from the peak which could not have come at a better time with the quiet weather in central Indiana.

Most meteor showers have a whiteish glow to them. However, the Geminids have a greenish hue at times to the meteors.

What to expect from the Geminid meteor shower

Fortunately, the moon will not obscure any meteors this year. Peak meteor shower activity will span over Wednesday and Thursday.

Dozens of meteors an hour are typically seen from this meteor shower in rural areas. Under ideal conditions, some may get lucky in the United States and see closer to 100 meteors an hour.

Where to look

Look towards the eastern horizon on Wednesday and Thursday nights after 10 p.m. to find the Gemini constellation. From here, the radiant point will be near this constellation and highest in the night sky after midnight.

Sky conditions are shaping up to be fantastic this week in central Indiana. With a quiet weather pattern in place, mostly clear skies should be expected on both Wednesday and Thursday nights in our area.

Lastly, be sure to send any meteor shower pictures to WISH-TV. In addition, you can find out the latest weather blog by clicking here.