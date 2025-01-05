Grocery store stocks up, adds shifts to handle shoppers prepping for snow

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Sunday’s incoming snowstorm has already started a swarm at local grocery stores.

By Friday evening, lines filled with customers stocking up at the Kroger in Carmel. Store leader Christopher Buckner said it was already “a little bit insane.”

“We all know when people say that ‘s’ word: Snow,” Buckner said. “We definitely increase our business. So, it’s been a little bit busier than our normal amount of traffic.”

Supply can be tight when stores don’t have enough notice about severe weather events, but Buckner said the location was able to add extra inventory on typical staples like milk, eggs, and bread.

“Be prepared for a lot more people in the store than you’re used to in your usual weekend shopping,” Buckner said. “We’re doing our best to make sure we have everything on our shelf that you’re going to need.”

He said some employees picked up extra shifts ahead of the snow to help handle the rush.

The Carmel Street Department has a fleet of 90 salt trucks and plows to clear streets, but the city is advising residents to stay off the roads during the heavy snowfall.

Anyone in need of a warming shelter can find their closest location by calling 211.