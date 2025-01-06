Hancock County official reports few crashes; roads improving

(WISH) — While some roads in Hancock County were improving Monday after a winter storm, slick conditions and drifting snow continued to create challenges for drivers, according to local officials.

Greg Duda, public information officer for Hancock County 911, provided an update Monday morning. “Overall, it’s kind of rough in some spots, but other spots are doing well. Vehicle traffic is down, which is nice because that’s allowing more time for the plows to get everything cleared up.”

Hancock County has reported fewer crashes than its neighboring areas, a fortunate outcome Duda attributes to people staying home on Sunday. “We had 15 crashes from the start of the storm yesterday to this morning,” he said Monday. “This morning, we’ve mainly been dealing with slick roads and people going too fast, which has led to about 26 slide-offs.”

Duda described the conditions of the roadways as a mix of snow-packed areas and paths where vehicles have created some traction. “What’s really changed overnight has been the blowing and drifting. A lot of the snow that had been pushed back is now creeping back into the roadway. Out east, it’s more rough, but closer to Marion County, it’s getting better.”

With more people venturing out for work or errands, Duda on Monday advised drivers to exercise caution and evaluate their need to be on the roads. “We are in an orange watch right now, which means you should only go out if it’s really necessary. Schools are closed, government offices are closed, so there’s really not a lot of reason to go outside. Stay home, enjoy the snow, and play with the kids.”

As Hancock County crews continued to clear the roads, officials reminded drivers to reduce their speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and stay home if travel isn’t essential.