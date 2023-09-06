Has central Indiana seen the last of 90-degree temperatures?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On average, Indianapolis has had its last 90-degree day on Sept. 1 stretching back to 1943. Earlier this week, most of central Indiana did eclipse this 90-degree mark. Indianapolis hit this mark on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

Stats date back to 1943

The short answer is Indianapolis and most of central Indiana have probably seen the last of the 90s this year. But, you can never say for sure. It is fairly certain through the next two weeks stretching through the middle of September that 90-degree heat isn’t looking likely with upper-level set-up.

Here is the Climate Prediction Center outlook for the next 8-14 days which has a clear cooler than normal signal for central Indiana:

8-14 day temperature outlook stretching from September 14 to September 20, courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center

Recent years in central Indiana

Most of the time in recent years, our last 90-degree day came in mid to late September and even in October. By October 1, our average high temperature in Indianapolis is 72 degrees. Obviously, it would take a lot for temperatures to get to 90 degrees by then, but you can never rule it out.

It is also worth noting that September has even seen a few 100-degree days. This has happened only four times since 1943. Those years include 1953 (twice), 1954, and 2011. The latest 90-degree temperature on record in Indianapolis was recorded on October 8, 2007.