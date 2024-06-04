Hawaii’s Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupts again

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the most active volcanoes in the world has erupted again in a remote area that last erupted a half-century ago.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says Kilauea began erupting early Monday, about 1 mile south of the Kilauea caldera inside Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

The eruption paused about 12 hours later. This particular area last erupted in December 1974. That eruption lasted six hours.

The most recent eruption was in a remote part of the park and posed no threat to people or infrastructure. Scientists say lava flows ceased moving by the afternoon but things can change quickly.