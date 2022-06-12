Weather Stories

Heat advisory issued for parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat index values on Monday afternoon and evening could hit 108 degrees in parts of central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis said Sunday.

The heat advisory for counties south and west of Indianapolis is from noon-9 p.m. Monday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to happen, the weather service says. Indianapolis was not part of the heat advisory. Cities in the advisory area included Lafayette, West Lafayette, Crawfordsville, Rockville, Greencastle, Terre Haute, Brazil, Spencer, Martinsville, Mooresville, Linton, Bloomfield, Jasonville, Worthington, Bloomington, Nashville, Vincennes, Washington, Loogootee, Shoals, Bedford, Mitchell. and Seymour.

Monday will be the first day Indianapolis hits 90 degrees in 2022, according to Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings, some of the hottest air Indianapolis has seen since 2012. That’s when the temperature hit 105 degrees on July 6 and 7.

The weather service says people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service adds.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions, such as rescheduling strenuous activities to the early morning or evening, and wearing lightweight or loose-fitting clothes. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments, and anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ryan Morse said Sunday that he doesn’t expect the heat index in Indianapolis to reach higher than 105 degrees on Monday, but believes it could hit the 108 mark on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, isolated storms are possible mainly north late in the day, with a slight risk of severe weather. The high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Heat advisories were issued for Monday across a wide swath of the United States, including Alabama, Arkansas Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Mexico, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. Also, South Carolina and North Carolina were under heat advisories for Monday.