Weather Stories

Heat index could rise to 107 in Indianapolis; advisories issued across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis.

Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says these counties are under the advisory from 1-9 p.m. EDT Tuesday: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Hancock, Hamilton, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Howard, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton and Warren.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to happen.

By 3:45 p.m. Monday, advisories had been issued for all of Indiana.

The northern Indiana office of the weather service says the advisory there will be in effect from 1-10 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Actual temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s, with heat indices over 100 expected.

The Louisville, Kentucky, office of the weather service — it oversees several southern Indiana counties — says heat indices in its coverage area could rise to 109 in portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

The Paducah, Kentucky, office that oversees parts of southeastern Indiana and western Kentucky expected the heat index to be from 100-110 degrees through Thursday afternoon. It’s heat advisory extends through Thursday afternoon.