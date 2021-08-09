Weather Stories

Heat index could top 105 in counties north, west of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory has been issued for Tuesday for portions of Indiana.

The advisory does not include Indianapolis and surrounding counties. It does include the Indiana cities of Fort Wayne, Lafayette, South Bend and West Lafayette.

From noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to happen, the National Weather Service said. Heat index values could hit up to 105 degrees in the advisory area.

Indiana counties under heat advisories: Allen, Benton, Carroll, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Jasper, Knox, Kosciusko, Lagrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren and Whitley.

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis said in its advisory, “Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”