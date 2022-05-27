Weather Stories

Heat, rain, cold, wind impact past Indy 500 races

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The forecast always plays an important role in the days and hours leading up to the Indianapolis 500.

There are several races in the more than 100 years where weather made things really difficult to complete the 200 laps around the oval.

Temperatures in the 90s are not out of the question during the month of May. It’s been 90 degrees or hotter seven times on race day. The hottest temperature was 92 degrees back in 1937. Several years — most recently in 2018 — hit 91.

It’s interesting to note despite several rain delays and postponements, the race has never happened in June.

It has happened in August. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was moved to August 2020. The temperature got up to 87 degrees, which is in the top 20 for warmest races.

Chilly temperatures have also been recorded in May.

Back in 1992, the mercury only topped 58 degrees. There were so many issues on the track that year due to track temperatures. It was so cold that tires had a hard time on the track. There were numerous accidents and, in the first 43 laps, the yellow flag flew six times. Al Unser Jr. won that year with the closest finish in history. There was a gap of only 0.043 seconds between Unser and Scott Goodyear.

Just last year on race day, the temperature dropped to 42, which was the coldest morning low since 1961. The coldest low was 37 back 1947.

Rain is always a big factor when it comes to race day. There have been several races shortened due to rain. The most recent was in 2007 when the race was stopped by rain and halted for 2 hours and 57 minutes. It restarted later, but, after 166 laps, it was called due to rain and Dario Franchitti took the checkered flag.

The wettest was back in 2004 when 3.80 inches of rain fell. The race was stopped early on Lap 28 for an hour and 47 minutes. It was declared over after rain forced it to stop at 180 laps; Buddy Rice took the checkered flag.

Winds can also play a factor. The strongest wind was 18 mph during the 1995 race.

It looks like this year it will be dry with highs in the low to middle 80s, perfect for drivers to hit all 500 miles.