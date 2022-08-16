Weather Stories

High grass pollen levels this week

by: Ryan Morse
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As gorgeous conditions have settled in this week, grass pollen continues to build. August is still a time frame where grass pollen is at its peak. Meanwhile, tree and ragweed are almost negligible at this stage in the summer. Dry and sunny conditions are the ingredients needed for these pollen levels to rise.

The best way to lower pollen levels is rain. With the nice weather through Friday, pollen should remain high across central Indiana. Rain chances look to better by the time we get into the weekend. This will give hope to those who have allergies with some relief.

