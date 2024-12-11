Bright fireball flies through Indiana sky, then boom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful boom woke Hoosiers early Tuesday morning.

People across Indiana reported seeing a bright fireball streak through the sky, and many captured it on their doorbell cameras.

Mike Hackney, operations manager for the American Meteor Society, said, “Every night, little pieces of debris, dust, ice, rock, and metal floating around in space, colliding with Earth. When that happens, a meteor happens.”

According to the society, such fireball occurrences are pretty rare. The organization has received over 30 reports of the phenomenon, with sightings extending to Missouri, Michigan and Illinois.

“Once it gets above the size of a grape, you’ll see a pretty bright object in the sky. A baseball or basketball size would produce the lights we saw last night. There’s intense heat, pressure and speed as the object moves through the atmosphere. That creates friction that makes the object melt.”

As meteors enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they can break the sound barrier, producing a sonic boom.

“As you get closer to Earth’s surface, the air gets denser, and when you hear this boom, that’s really telling that this meteor made it pretty close to the surface and really may have even survived in this case. In a few dozen cases a year across the planet, a meteor will hit Earth, people will find it, and it becomes classified into a museum, the whole thing.”

While the fireball’s sudden appearance may have surprised some Hoosiers, a celestial event will give people another opportunity this weekend.

Aarran Shaw, a professor and the director of Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium at Butler University, said, “Around Dec. 14, it’s the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. This is a shower of meteors that happens every year around this time of year, but, usually, the particles that enter our atmosphere are so tiny, like the size of a grain of sand or maybe up to the size of a pea, for example. So, normally, we don’t see these really bright events.”

Catching a glimpse of celestial wonders sometimes requires some luck.

Shaw said, “If the weather is good, find a dark sky region. If you live in the city, get out of the city lights, maybe west of Indianapolis. Wrap up warm, and look out toward the constellations.”