Hoosiers hunker down in Florida during Hurricane Milton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers hunkered down across the Sunshine State as Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night.

Each Hoosier had a different story. Two were on vacation and rode out the storm. Another Hoosier was a mother living in Florida without the means to evacuate. She spoke to News 8 the day before the storm made landfall.

Amy Hoover and her husband moved from Indiana to Florida a few years ago. They only have one minivan, and it is not big enough for their eight children, so they were forced to ride out the storm in Citrus County, Florida.

“It was just scary,” Hoover said. “Loud and scary through the night and the kids were up all night. We were up all night and so we hunkered down together in the middle of the house away from the windows and stuff. But now it’s the aftermath.”

Angela Bratina is on vacation in Orlando. She has lived through plenty of Midwest storms, but said she would never do this again.

“It was loud and a long time,” Bratina said. “There was a lull in the storm probably around 1 a.m. But yeah, I was scared. When I got up this morning, I was like ‘Yeah, I’m never doing that again.’”

On the eastern side of the state, in Daytona Beach, was Jeffery Steele, his wife Katie, and their three daughters.

They decided to ride out the storm, but were going to go inland if necessary.

“The wind was absolutely crazy last night,” Jeffrey said. “We rented a condo for the week for fall break. “We had water coming in through the doors, we had probably two inches of water in our bedroom this morning. And the wind actually took the wall unit air conditioner out of the wall and blew it into the bedroom.”

All of these Hoosiers said they are thankful to be safe after the storm.

For the two vacationers, the chaos is over when they go home, but for Hoover, it is just beginning.