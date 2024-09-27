Hoosiers in Florida weather through Hurricane Helene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers have been feeling the effects of Hurricane Helene in Indiana, but that doesn’t compare to those who’re experiencing it in Florida.

Marcie Muensterman is a Hoosier living in Florida full-time.

“I don’t think people realize how many people don’t make it from these storms,” Muensterman said.

She’s been there nine years, so this is nothing new to her. She was stuck in Cancun for Helene and experienced a Category 1 storm. Her family rode out the storm in Tampa Bay.

“We had to hunker down for the storm two days ago at the resort we were at,” Muensterman said. “So, I had to deal with that, and then I am away from my husband and kids, so, that’s been kinda stressful.”

Muensterman said her family home is inland and intact. Her vacation home on Anna Maria Island is another story. She can not get to the island, and she said the property could be destroyed.

“Really, not knowing about Anna Maria [Island] is more of a concern with the loss of life and livelihoods,” Muensterman said.

Andee Bookmyer lives in Indiana, but was stuck in Sarasota when the storm hit.

“The winds were so strong that my resort room door flew open,” Bookmyer said. “That was terrifying. So, I really had to make sure I put some body weight against that door, but it just felt angry and ominous.”

Both women said they have lived through plenty of tornados in Indiana, but a hurricane is a much different experience.

“I think people forget that where you love to vacation is where people live and have businesses and lives, and lived here their whole life, and the storm can be so catastrophic, which this one was that they literally lose everything,” Muensterman said. “So, it’s really just an emotional time for Floridians, and until you live through it, you can’t really judge or understand why somebody would make the decisions they make.”

“It was just one of those storms that when you’re going through it, you’re like trying to remind yourself to stay calm,” Bookmyer said. “It was just the pouring rain and you hear objects flying around outside, and you’re praying that the windows don’t get shattered and that you’re going to stay safe.”

This is just the beginning. Both women still need to get home, and that will be difficult in the aftermath of the storm.