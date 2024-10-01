Red Cross volunteers from Indianapolis to offer Hurricane Helene relief

At the American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis regional headquarters, Cindy Kvale talks Oct. 1, 2024, about going to South Carolina and North Carolina to provide Hurricane Helene relief. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – At the American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis regional headquarters, two Hoosiers on Tuesday left Indianapolis to make a long trip to North Carolina.

They’ll be driving an emergency response vehicle that will eventually be used to serve warm food.

Volunteer Cindy Kvale noted three large red containers inside the vehicle. “They have space for these large aluminum trays of food, and you can fit at least two in each of these. … We can put hundreds of meals in this vehicle at once and deliver it to a shelter or, if the need is different, we can put a few trays of food and drive to the communities and open it up on this side and serve plates of food to the local community.”

Tuesday wasn’t Kvale first deployment as a Red Cross volunteer. She’s done it multiple times. “It’s the desire to keep going because I can make a difference.”

She got emotional, but said she can’t explain why.

With videos of the disaster on TV, it’s no wonder Kvale is emotional. More than 152 people have died. Nearly half the deaths are in North Carolina due to flooding and landslides. Hundreds of people are missing.

For two weeks, she and fellow volunteer Dave Baker will help with relief efforts, specifically feeding people in North Carolina. They’ll first drive more than 550 miles to Greenville, South Carolina, and await their assignment of where in North Carolina they’ll be located.

Baker said, “In situations like this, we have people that have very significant needs. They’ve lost everything.”

Tuesday was the first time Baker has been deployed as a Red Cross volunteer. “Why would I not go? I’m retired. I have the time. … It’s a combination of being excited and anticipating what’s going to be like helping people. Boots on the ground, but, at the same time, being apprehensive and nervous because I don’t know what to expect.”

Baker, Kvale and 24 other Indiana volunteers will join more than 900 Red Cross disaster workers to help distribute meals, water and critical supplies.