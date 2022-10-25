Weather Stories

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?

If equal chances at above or below average temperatures sounds familiar for a prediction, you aren’t alone. Temperature outlooks within the last 5 years haven’t leaned one way or the other for the most part. However, last year the outlook prediction for above average temperatures did verify in Indianapolis. Above average temperatures did occur in the winters of 2018-19 and 2019-20, but the outlooks didn’t have a strong enough signal to forecast one way or the other.

1991-2020 avg. temperature is 31.5 degrees for the winter months

Looking back at precipitation outlooks through the past 5 years, above average predictions have been pretty common. Remember, precipitation can come in the form of rain, sleet, or snow. Despite central Indiana not having much snow last winter, precipitation did finish above average verifying the outlook’s prediction.

La Niña winters typically produce above average precipitation in our region (as seen last year). That was not the case in the 2020-21 winter where precipitation was below normal, and the outlook was off. This winter, La Niña conditions are expected to continue.