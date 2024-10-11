How Hoosiers can help the Red Cross support victims of Helene and Milton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In just the space of two weeks, Hurricanes Helene and Milton have hit Florida and North Carolina, leaving behind a shocking trail of devastation.

The disasters caused death, injury, displacement, and the evacuation of millions of people.

And now the recovery begins, and the American Red Cross has rolled out across the affected areas to assist people and to help rebuild shattered lives.

Jeff Imel is the Indiana region director for the American Red Cross, and he tells News 8 at Daybreak that there are many ways those in the Hoosier State can help.

To learn about what the Red Cross is doing in Florida and how you can help, visit their website and watch the interview above for more.