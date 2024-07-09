How often have tropical systems moved through central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl will track through central Indiana by Wednesday morning.

This hurricane season is infamous for being one of the most active on record – but how common is it to have a tropical system or the remnants of one move across central Indiana?

Rarity of tropical systems in central Indiana

Record keeping for the Atlantic hurricane season began in the year 1851. Since then, only 22 tropical systems have passed within 100 miles of Indianapolis. Beryl’s remnants will be the 23rd.

Recent tropical systems/remnants

Alberto’s remnants in 2018 was the last time a system moved within 100 miles of Indianapolis. Many will remember the winds brought from the remnants of Ike in 2008. There were numerous reports of 50-70 mph wind gusts on Sept. 14, 2008, from Ike’s remnants in central Indiana.

In 2005, three separate storms moved within 100 miles of Indy. Hurricane Katrina’s remnants even crept into southeastern Indiana.

Wettest tropical systems

Rain is often the biggest impact with tropical remnants that make it up to the Midwest. Bob in 1979 passed slowly by in south-central Indiana which resulted in 4.36″ of rain in Indianapolis.

You can find our latest forecast for the rainfall from Beryl’s remnants by visiting our weather blog here.