How road temperatures will affect Tuesday’s snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While snowfall remains a possibility for many Tuesday morning in central Indiana, something to monitor will be the road temperatures.

Multiple inches of snow fell on Saturday. For some spots, the snow was a little bit slow to accumulate on the roads.

Tuesday morning road temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s for Indianapolis with cooler road conditions in northern Indiana. Slushy travel should be expected for the morning commute in some areas. For Tuesday into Wednesday, north of I-70 will have the best chance to get from 1-2 inches of snow.

With pavement temperatures only in the upper 30s, snow will be slower to accumulate on roadways compared to grassy areas Tuesday. Nonpaved spots will be a few degrees cooler, which should let any snow first accumulate in these spots. Regardless, it appears road temperatures should slightly increase during Tuesday into the mid-40s which would lead to snow melting on the roads by the afternoon.

These past few days have featured below-average temperatures in central Indiana. This will result in slightly colder road temperatures than Saturday. Any snow that does fall will have a better chance at piling up on the pavement. However, it will really come down to the snowfall rates coming down. South of I-70 it appears to be mostly raining for this system. You can find the complete forecast for Tuesday’s system on WISHTV.com.