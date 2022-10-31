Weather Stories

How the origins of Halloween are related to the seasons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today is Halloween and what better way to celebrate the holiday then taking a look back at its origins. Many of the customs of the holiday can be traced back 2000 years ago to Samhain, which is an ancient pagan Celtic festival that was celebrated on the evening of October 31.

Samhain is actually a Gaelic word for “summer’s end”. During this time period, the Celts believed that the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred. People would even dress in animal skins with masks made of linen or sailcloth for this occasion to rule off troublesome spirits.

November 1 was actually the start to the new year on the Celtic calendar. Seasons could be divided into “dark half” and “light half”. The dark half also began on November 1 which marked the coming of the cold winter months.