Weather Stories

How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana.

Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color.

Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer may play a large role in these colors. Looking back at the summer rainfall stats, Indianapolis finished 3.85 inches below the average in precipitation. June 2022 was one of the driest Junes on record.

So how does this affect the fall foliage? Dry summers can limit color and even delay the peak foliage. On the flip side, wet summers are more conducive for vibrant colors.

The good news is, during the fall, sunny days with cooler nights favor brighter colors. In late September into early October, central Indiana has had plenty of these days. Hopefully, this counteracts or overcomes the impact of a dry summer for brighter leaf color.

Typically, peak foliage is reached in late October for central Indiana.