How to protect your dog from heat stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dogs are at high risk of heat stroke during the ongoing heat wave in Indianapolis.

Experts at Noah’s Animal Hospital tell News 8 the symptoms of heat stroke in dogs include:

Excessive panting.

Thick saliva.

Gums that are brick red, or worse gray.

Dog exhibits a sluggish attitude.

Temperature over 105 F is considered the danger zone.

Dogs with a short snout, such as a pug, or a double coat, like a husky, are at higher risk for heat stroke.

If your dog is exhibiting signs of heat stroke it is time to rush them to the vet.

“Get the dog into an air-conditioned car, into your home. If you don’t have air conditioning start a fan on them,” said Tom Dock, the communications director at Noah’s Animal Hospital.

“Do not try to dose them with any kind of ice water,” Dock said. “What’s going to happen is if you put any ice water on them, the vessels, the blood vessels constrict to try to hold the heat inside because what happens is when they are cold outside it tries to hold the heat inside and you are going to keep that core body temperature too high.”

Dock said if you do spray your dog down it is best to use tepid water but getting the animal to the vet as fast as possible is important.

Pavement is often too hot for a dog’s bare paws. If you can not keep the back of your hand on the pavement for at least seven seconds it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. If it’s too hot take your dog on grass or wait until the pavement cools.

Prevention is key when it comes to managing these temperatures.

Offer cool ice water all day.

Keep dogs out of the sun.

Spend limited time outdoors, especially in the afternoon.

Keep dogs calm.

Offer air conditioning or a fan after trips outside.

“You can encourage water intake by putting a little bit of ice in their water. Having a fountain,” said Tom Dock, the Communications Director at Noah’s Animal Hospital. “You might need to change it a couple of times a day to make sure it stays cool.”

Kenneth Powers is an Indianapolis Husky owner. He was walking his dog Luka out in Garfield Park on Monday afternoon. He explained that despite the heat his dog needs three to four walks a day because Huskies are high-energy pets.

He said Garfield Park offers the shade they need.

“If we do go out, we’re in a shaded area,” Powers said. “Keep him hydrated all the time, take him to doggy day care boarding.”

Powers said pet owners should understand the needs of their specific dog before committing to it.

“Do your own research,” Powers said. “I’ve done a lot of research before I got him.”

Dock said cats tend to do better in the heat because they can roam to cooler shady spots outside.