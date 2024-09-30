Hundreds of thousands in the southeast still without power after Helene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Helene will go down as a historic storm for the southeast, not only for its impacts at landfall in Florida but also the impacts felt well inland into the Carolinas.

Helene traveled onshore as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 140 mph late Thursday night, and the country is still dealing with power outages in the southeast.

Power outages as of 3:30 pm, Monday, Sept. 30.

Power Outages as of Monday evening

Hundreds of thousands remain without power from Hurricane Helene. Specifically, stretching from Florida to western parts of North Carolina. Catastrophic flooding occurred well inland with Helene’s historic rainfall. The gigantic size of this system contributed to its wide impact.

Power outages in Florida as of 3:30 pm, Monday, Sept. 30

Power outages as of 3:30 pm, Monday, Sept. 30

Rainfall estimates

Radar estimates show a narrow swath of 15 inches or more of rain in the Carolinas; rainfall totals were aided by the mountainous terrain. It wasn’t just Helene that brought this rain. A cold front added to these totals slightly as Helene was making its approach.

In the western Caribbean, a medium chance of tropical development in the next seven days has been assigned to a disorganized cluster of showers.

