Hurricane and tropical storm warnings for Florida as Isaias arrives this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Hurricane Isaias is a Category 1 storm as of Friday afternoon. The National Hurricane Prediction Center has the path of the storm heading right for the eastern part of Florida.

Hurricane watches, warnings along with tropical storm warnings are now in place for the Bahamas and the eastern part of Florida.

On Friday, wave heights around Turks and Caicos were around 20 feet high. 10-foot waves were forming in parts of the Bahamas.

Hurricane Isaias is a Category 1 storm with winds near 75 miles per hour. Friday afternoon the storm was located just north of Cuba and will be heading to the southeast U.S. by the end of the weekend.

Forecasts have Isaias remaining a Category 1, but there is a possibility it may strengthen to a Category 2 storm. It looks like it may not make landfall in Florida but its outer bands may impact the eastern coast. Florida can expect heavy rainfall, high surf and strong winds. The storm is expected to move farther up the eastern seaboard by early next week.

Isaias looks like it may be taking a similar path that Dorian took last year. Hurricane Dorian developed in late August and reached Category 5 strength and battered the Bahamas while it stalled before moving up the East Coast.

This hurricane season has gotten off to a fast start. We’ve already had nine named storms so far this season. Last year Dorian was the 4th named storm and didn’t develop until late August.