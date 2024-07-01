Hurricane Beryl heads into the Caribbean as a strong Category 4 storm

(WISH) — Hurricane Beryl made history over the weekend by becoming the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record for the month of June.

To kick off July, the system made landfall in Grenada’s Carriacou Island with 150 mph maximum winds during the morning hours.

On Monday afternoon, the hurricane had a well-developed eye and continued to be an intense Category 4 storm. Maximum winds as of the 2 p.m. Monday advisory were 150 mph, which is only 7 mph shy of Category 5 status.

Projected path

Beryl will track into the Caribbean as a stronger hurricane in warm waters. By Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting, the system should make a close pass at Jamaica as a Category 2 storm. The Yucatán Peninsula will be the next land mass to watch with this storm later this week.

By the weekend, Beryl could re-enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico or weaken into inland Mexico, but the path is largely uncertain at that point.

Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days.