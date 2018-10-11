Hurricane Michael kills at least two people, storm moving towards Hampton Roads Thursday

by: Noelle Kachinsky

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WAVY/AP) — At least two people have died from what was Hurricane Michael.  Multiple news outlets in southwest Georgia reported an 11-year-old girl died in Seminole County when wind sent a mobile carport through the roof of a house.  The carport hit the child in the head, according to emergency workers.  A man also was reported dead when a tree fell on a Florida panhandle home.  

Michael hit Florida Wednesday afternoon as a powerful category four hurricane. The storm weakened to a tropical storm as it moved farther inland.  As of 2 a.m. Thursday Michael continued to pack winds of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm surge warning is canceled Florida’s gulf coast. But a storm surge watch is in effect from Ocracoke Inlet to Duck in North Carolina.  A tropical storm warning is in effect from Altamaha Sound in Georgia to Duck, North Carolina along with Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected in the area.

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening rising water inland from the coastline.

Several school districts planned to dismiss class early Thursday at 1 p.m. including Gates County, Hertford County, and Edenton Chowan, Elizabeth City- Pasquotank County Public Schools will operate on a normal schedule but canceled after school programs and activities. 

