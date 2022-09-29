Weather Stories

Ian expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After leaving a path of destruction across most of central Florida, Ian now has its eyes set on South Carolina. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm for much of Thursday but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane Thursday evening.

Ian has slowed down and will spend a little more time over open water than previous expected helping to aid in its organization and intensity. Hurricane warnings are now in place for much of South Carolina and as far south as Savannah, Ga.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has it strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane and making an additional U.S. landfall around Charleston, S.C. by Friday morning.

Main impacts from this additional landfall will be hurricane force winds along the South Carolina coast, life-threatening storm surge in northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Flooding will be likely in northern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Storm surge in some areas may be anywhere from two to seven feet.

Rainfall amounts may be near five to seven inches of rainfall across parts of South Carolina. With some isolated areas seeing a foot possible.