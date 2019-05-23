In 100+ years, 11 Indy 500 races have been impacted by rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All eyes are on the forecast this weekend for the Indianapolis 500. The race has seen various weather extremes throughout the last century.

First the averages. The average high for race day is 77.6° and the average low is 57.1°. The average precipitation is 0.15″.

Now for the extremes. The warmest Indy 500 was back in 1937 when the mercury soared to 92°. This is just one degree warmer than the 91° we saw in 2018.

The coldest high was 58° back in 1992. The wettest was back in 2004 when 3.8″ of rain fell at the track. That’s also one of the years the race was shortened due to rain.

There have been a total of 11 races impacted by rain. Three were complete postponements. Those occurred in 1915, 1986 and 1997.

Back in 1967 and 1973, the race was partially postponed due to weather. In fact, in 1973 the race was postponed twice and was shortened due to rain on Wednesday after completing 133 laps.

In addition to 1973, there were six other races that were shortened due to weather. Those occurred in 1926, 1950, 1975, 1976, 2004 and 2007.