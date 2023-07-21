In Indiana, potentially dangerous heat lurking next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So far this summer, Indiana has been on the mild side temperature-wise.

Temperatures have reached the 90s a handful of times, and the Hoosier state hasn’t even been in the realm of triple digits.

Meanwhile, places including Pheonix have recorded 19 straight days over 110 degrees. That streak is still building to this day. While we’re not expecting anything that intense, there could be a change in our lack of stifling heat as we make our way toward the latter half of the upcoming week.

Our first sign of something brewing came to Storm Track 8 while looking at the six-to-10-day temperature outlook given out by the National Weather Service. It shows a dollop of above-average temperatures expected for that time frame just to our west, where +100-degree heat is very likely.

Indiana is in that next section of red where chances for 100-degree heat are not guaranteed but certainly aren’t out of the question.

Looking into some of the computer models suggested for next week, we can see exactly what it is currently thinking about for our region. The GFS model on Friday at midday forecasted us to go from the 90-degree mark to the mid and upper 90s by next Sunday.

Exposure to 100-degree heat index temperatures poses significant health risks. A combination of high temperature and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Conditions like this can cause symptoms such as; dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, and confusion.

Vulnerable populations, including older adults, children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, are particularly at risk. It is crucial to stay hydrated, seek shade or air-conditioned spaces, and avoid strenuous activities during extreme heat to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Additionally, monitoring weather forecasts and following local authorities’ guidelines can help mitigate the risks associated with 100-degree heat index temperatures.