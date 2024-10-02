Indiana representative flies hurricane relief to North Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Support for North Carolina residents recovering from Hurricane Helene is pouring in from right here in Indiana.

Indiana state Rep. Mike Speedy, an Indianapolis Republican, is going the extra mile by using his personal plane to fly directly to North Carolina to deliver critical supplies, and he’s not planning to stop anytime soon.

“I did one on Monday, I did one Tuesday, I intend to do one tomorrow, and possible even Friday or Saturday,” Speedy said Wednesday.

Speedy coordinates his runs through an organization called the Civilian Crisis Response Team, which has certified chainsaw operators, floodwater rescue teams, boat fleets, and, now, an air relief team. News 8 first reported Monday on the group’s need for planes and pilots to help people struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“The plane is a Kodiak, which is a plane designed for missionary work to land on small unimproved airstrips in third world countries.” Speedy said.

Transported supplies include canned goods for adults, infants, and pets. Other supplies include paper products, insulin needles, personal hygiene items, and portable electric lanterns.

“I’ve hauled well over a ton of supplies on my two trips thus far,” Speedy said.

Speedy says the Civilian Crisis Response Team was hoping for two aircrafts in Indiana to help shuttle supplies, but ended up with 98 aircraft volunteers for supply drop-offs.

“I’m very blessed to have this airplane and use it in this way, and if a flying state representative can inspire other people to act in times of crisis, well, that’s rewarding to me for being able to provide this service,” Speedy said.

Supply drop-off locations include at least five airports in Indiana, a few local churches, a bus garage, and local businesses.

“There’s now well over a dozen locations in central Indiana taking in these supplies, and dozens and dozens of other pilots on the same mission that I’m doing,” Speedy said.

Drop Locations and Times

Source: Civilian Crisis Response Team on Facebook